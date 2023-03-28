BlockFi Agreed to Refund More Than $100,000 to California Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BlockFi Agreed to Refund More Than $100,000 to California Users

CoinCu - Harold
2023-03-28 07:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • BlockFi has agreed to return more than $100,000 to California clients who continued to repay loans despite the company’s trading suspension on November 10th of last year.
  • With court clearance, eligible consumers will receive reimbursements, according to the DFPI.
  • The crypto lender consented to relevant orders pertaining to its inability to notify consumers on time.
According to a March 27 announcement from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI), the insolvent crypto lending platform BlockFi will pay reimbursements to California-based consumers.
Upon court permission, the DFPI said that eligible users would receive more than $100,000 in reimbursements.
The judgment, which is pending confirmation by a bankruptcy court, comes after a DFPI investigation discovered that the now-bankrupt crypto lender failed to give borrowers timely information that they may cease repaying their debts once the business suspended withdrawals on its platform.
This resulted in subscribers in California paying an extra $103,471 to BlockFi’s servicer.
As a consequence, BlockFi borrowers in California made payments to the lender’s servicer.
In a motion filed with the bankruptcy court on February 24, 2023, BlockFi asked for authorization from the court to restore these payments to the debtors. The case will not be resolved until a hearing on April 19.
The DPFI said that its commissioner sought to terminate BlockFi’s lending license in November and that it was suspended soon after. In December, it also attempted to cancel that license. The company consented to relevant orders today as a result of its inability to alert consumers promptly.
BlockFi and its eight subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 28. On the same day, BlockFi International filed for bankruptcy with the Supreme Court of Bermuda.
Today’s returns represent just a tiny percentage of the overall money owed to BlockFi’s creditors. In its first bankruptcy filings, the business said that its liabilities were between $1 billion and $10 billion. Its bankruptcy processes are still underway, and it is unknown when consumers will be able to retrieve all of their deposited cash.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text