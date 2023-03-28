Vitalik Buterin Tests First Polygon's ZkEVM Mainnet With a Special Message

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), on Monday, officially launched its long-awaited mainnet for its new Polygon zkEVM network. To celebrate the occasion, the core developers of the sidechain invited Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin to send out the very first transaction.

What Happened: On a live-streamed event to commemorate the occasion, Buterin included a message in his transaction — "A few million constraints for man, unconstrained scalability for mankind" — encoded in hex code.

Buterin repeatedly set the Ethereum network's transaction gas limit to an impressive 69,042, giving a subtle nod to two popular meme numbers — 69 and 420. Polygon Labs Head of Growth, Sanket Shah, went as far as to call the Ethereum creator "a man of culture" for this sly reference.

.@VitalikButerin sent the transaction on Polygon zkEVM He is a man of culture. Ensure that the gas limit is 69042 — sanket.polygon | polygon zkEVM on 27th March (@sourcex44) March 27, 2023

Polygon zkEVM is a network that takes blockchain performance to the next level, offering lightning-fast and cost-effective transactions that outperform Ethereum's own mainnet.

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,711, down 3.11% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Banking Worries Deepen: Analyst Says 'Trading Isn't Black And White', Predicts Apex Crypto To Reach $40K

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.