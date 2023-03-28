Exchange
The Euler Attacker Returned Around 15,476 ETH and 10.7 Million Dai Affter the Assault

CoinCu - Chubbi
2023-03-28 02:27
Key Points:
  • According to reports, the Euler Finance attacker address transmitted 7,738.05 ETH (about 13.2 million USD) to the Euler deployer address.
  • Since the incident, the attackers have returned more than $138 million in crypto assets.
On March 28, the Euler Finance attacker address sent a significant ETH amount to the Euler deployer address.
On March 28, 7,738.05 ETH, equivalent to about 13.2 million USD, was transmitted from the Euler Finance attacker address to the Euler deployer address. Another address affiliated with the attacker then sent the same amount to the same deployer account within the same block. As a result, the Euler team received a total of 15,476.1 ETH, which is equivalent to around $26.4 million. At exactly 2:40, the first wallet completed the transfer of about 10.7 million Dai to the account of the Euler deployer. Approximately $37.1 million is the total value of the three deals when added together.
These transactions took place following a previous one on March 25 that involved the repatriation of 58,000 ETH, which had a value of more than $101 million at the time. Following the event, the perpetrators of the hack surrendered cryptocurrency holdings worth more than $138 million.
Earlier this month, on March 13, the loan agreement the firm was targeted, resulting in a loss of 197 million US dollars. According to MetaSleuth’s findings, the offender is linked to the deflation assault that occurred a month ago. The attacker used the Multichain MultichainOrg bridge to transfer cash from Binance Smart Chain to Ethereum and carried out the most recent assault today.
The firm raised $32 million in funding last year, with involvement from key cryptocurrency startups like as FTX, Coinbase, Jump, Jane Street, and Uniswap. DeFi protocols are gaining popularity because they provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial services. This expansion, however, has drawn the attention of hackers attempting to exploit holes in the protocols.
Chubbi
Coincu News
View full text