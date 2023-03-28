Burger King in Paris Starts Accepting Payments in $BTC, $SHIB, and More Via Binance and Alchemy Pay

Burger King has taken a step forward in the acceptance of cryptocurrencies for real-world goods and services through an Instapower power bank rental machine that accepts cryptocurrency payments at one of its locations in Paris.

The fast-food chain has added the service of leading power bank charging service Instapower, according to a press release, which teamed up with crypto payment providers, Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay, to allow users to pay with cryptocurrency for power bank devices at over 14,000 locations worldwide.

Yann Phu, CEO of Flash Development, the distributor responsible for deploying Instapower machines across Europe, has said that the collaboration with Burger King in Paris has taken the company to the next level with its operations in the continent. The CEO noted that in Asia its powerbanks are “widely used,” while in Europe the market is “only just beginning to embrace them.”

The press release adds that Alchemy Pay launched its first hybrid merchant payment acceptance system in 2019, which enabled in-store and online merchants to receive cryptocurrency payments from customers. By 2021, the fiat-crypto payment acceptance system had touchpoints with over 2 million merchants in 70+ regions.

The network partnered with Binance in 2021 to help facilitate Binance Pay. As CryptoGlobe reported, Burger King in Venezuela was accepting cryptocurrency payments in 40 stores back in 2020, while in 2019 German Burger Kings added BTC payments to their delivery website and mobile application.

It’s unclear whether the fast-food chain kept these integrations over the year. Bitcoin was also previously accepted by BK locations in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

As reported, Binance users in France have been able to pay with crypto at retail stores thanks to a new partnership between the world’s largest crypto exchange and Ingenico, a leading provider of in-store payment terminals.

Featured Image via Unsplash