MakerDAO Passes New 'constitution' to Formalize Governance Process

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Passes New 'constitution' to Formalize Governance Process

Cointelegraph - Tom Blackstone
2023-03-28 01:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization that governs the Dai (DAI) stablecoin, has passed a new proposed “constitution” intended to formalize governance processes and help prevent hostile actors from taking over the protocol, according to the official forum page for the proposal.
The Maker Constitution has been approved by Maker Governance.
The Endgame Era is upon us.
— Maker (@MakerDAO) March 27, 2023
According to the proposal’s text, a constitution is needed because the Maker Protocol “relies on governance decisions by humans and institutions holding MKR tokens,” which can “expose weaknesses and vulnerabilities that can result in the failure of the Maker Protocol or the loss of user funds.”
To avoid this failure, the Maker Constitution engages in “alignment engineering” to “lock in the core commitments” of Maker's community, the document said.
The governing document creates several categories of participants with different powers and responsibilities. For example, constitutional conservers (CCs) have the job of “facilitating and protecting the Maker Governance process” by ensuring that the constitution is followed by other participants. CCs can become constitutional voter committee members (CVCMs) or constitutional delegates (CDs).
CVCMs craft position documents for voters to consider, and CDs operate smart contracts that allow MKR holders to delegate their MKR without losing custody of their tokens.
Each office has powers to remove listings of officers from the app’s front end if they are believed to be violating the constitution. For example, a CD can ban a CVC from the front end if the CVC is believed to be deceiving the voters who are delegating to it.
The Maker constitution proposal passed with 76.04% of the MKR vote. Less than a quarter (23.95%) of MKR votes went against the proposal, and 0.01% abstained.
Despite the vote in its favor, some Maker users have openly criticized the constitution as being authoritarian. For example, the pseudonymous Twitter user PaperImperium has claimed that it forces users to be “muzzled and forbidden from communicating with anyone at or around Maker about Maker” due to restrictions it imposes on communications from constitutional delegates.
In several hours, the @MakerDAO constitution is likely to pass. From that time forward, delegates are muzzled and forbidden from communicating with anyone at or around Maker about Maker. This is a top priority to amend, if only bc it means delegates cannot collect information
— PaperImperium (@ImperiumPaper) March 27, 2023
Maker's constitution is one step in the process of creating what Maker founder Rune Christensen called the “Endgame Plan” for the protocol, which he believes will convert MakerDAO into a decentralized organization that keeps DAI stable as it potentially becomes the reserve currency for the world. End Game has been criticized by Andreessen Horowitz for doing too much too fast: the venture capital firm supports changing the protocol in a more piecemeal fashion.
DAI is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar. It temporarily lost its peg on March 11 due to fallout from a banking panic in the U.S., but then recovered it after MakerDAO passed emergency measures to limit the ability of users to mint DAI with USD Coin (USDC).
View full text