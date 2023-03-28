Peru Blockchain Conference 2023: a Key Event for the Growth of the Crypto Community in Latin America

The Peru Blockchain Conference 2023 (#PBCONF23) will take place in Lima at the NOS PUCP Auditorium, located at Av. Camino Real 1075, San Isidro, on Friday, March 28th, and Saturday, March 29th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. This event, considered the most important technology conference in Peru and the Andean region, will cover topics such as Blockchain, Web3, Crypto, DeFi, AI and more.

The previous event, the Lima Crypto Capital Conference 2022, was the largest blockchain and cryptocurrency event in Peru. It featured international and local experts, as well as representatives from Web3 companies worldwide. The Financial Commission of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador (Government Panel) was present and discussed financial inclusion, innovation, and other benefits of implementing the Bitcoin Law in El Salvador.

The Peru Blockchain Conference 2023 aims to impact more people and continue to drive the web3 ecosystem throughout Latin America.

Why It Matters

Data on the Peruvian context reveals that 1.2 million Peruvians (3.7% of the population) own cryptocurrencies, according to the Triple A report (Blockchain Latam Report 2022, Key Regulation and Ecosystem Updates in Latin America for Sherlock Communications). Additionally, 60% of banked Peruvians showed interest in buying cryptocurrencies, according to a Buenbit report.

This conference will bring together cryptocurrency companies, investors, banks, governments, enthusiasts, academics, and entrepreneurs in one place. Over 1,000 attendees are expected, with more than 10,000 virtual attendees and over 50 live speakers.

Among notable speakers are Hernando de Soto, an economist and blockchain authority; Jeffrey Zirlin, co-founder of Axie Infinity; Jorge Flores, the most influential tech content creator in Peru (JORGEEK); Indira Kempis, a Mexican senator; KMANUS, the number 1 blockchain content creator in LATAM; Carla Olivieri, CEO of Aktiva Group; Gerardo Mossotti, co-founder of Sura Gaming; and Herbert Esmahan, a Bitcoin thought leader.

See also: What's The Secret To Making A Viral Video? A Crypto Gaming Influencer With 1M+ Followers Spills The Beans

The Congress of the Republic of Peru will soon debate the "Crypto Assets Marketing Law," and the Banco de Crédito del Perú announced plans to include cryptocurrency products in its ecosystem. The Peru Blockchain Conference 2023 will be a key event to drive the development and growth of the Latin American and Andean community around Bitcoin, Crypto, Blockchain, and Web3.

Find tickets here.

Key Details of the Peru Blockchain Conference 2023

Location: US PUCP – San Isidro, Lima – Peru

Day 1 (In-person): Friday, April 28 – 2023

Day 2 (In-person): Saturday April 29 – 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (both dates)

Keynote Speakers:

Hernando de Soto, President of the Institute for Liberty and Democracy (ILD), considered one of the most influential intellectuals on the planet, recognized as the inspiration for blockchain technology by Marc Andreesseen, co-founder of (a16z crypto) the main investment firm for web3 companies in the world.

Jeffrey Zirlin (Jihoz), (USA) co-founder of Axie Infinity, the World's #1 Blockchain-based game.

KManus, (Argentina), Nr. 1 blockchain and crypto content creator in Latin America

Indira Kempis, (Mexico) Senator of the Congress of the Union of Mexico, Pro Bitcoin leads the Bill for bitcoin to be legal tender in Mexico.

Pablo Caballero (El Salvador), Ambassador of El Salvador in Peru

Roberto Martinez, Bitcoin Expert since 2013.

More Speakers:

JorGeek, No. 1 Technology Content Creator in Peru

Gerardo Mossotti (Argentina), Founder of Sura Gaming, Blockchain Community N#1 of LATAM

Carlos Lozano (Spain), Founder of Metary.org

Evert Diaz, Latam Developers Relations at Algorand.com

Carla Olivieri, TOP Digital CEO & Aktiva Group CEO

Matias Romero, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Buenbit.com

Carlos Bernos, Country Manager of Buda.com

Victor Egoavil, CEO & Founder of AgenteBTC.com

Charbel Zalaquett, Regional LATAM Manager at Lyopay.com

Lenin Tarrillo, Product Owner Blockchain and Crypto at Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP)

Alvaro Castro Lora, Director of SUMARA Hub Legal and Vice President of the Blockchain Association Peru

Herbert Esmahan (El Salvador), Bitcoin Thought Leader of El Salvador

Via El Planteo.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.