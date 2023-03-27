Gucci and Yuga Labs Are Bringing High Fashion to the Otherside

Fashion company Gucci said Monday that it’s working with non-fungible token (NFT) giant Yuga Labs to bring luxury digital fashion into the metaverse.

According to a report from Business of Fashion, Gucci and Yuga Labs have penned a multi-year partnership to collaborate within its Otherside metaverse and its 10KTF collection, with a goal of exploring the parallels between Web3 fashion and entertainment.

Continuing to explore the Metaverse, the House comes together with @yugalabs. Stay tuned as a new narrative takes shape, blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital. pic.twitter.com/v60mzcgqqY — gucci (@gucci) March 27, 2023

“Stay tuned as a new narrative takes shape, blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital,” Gucci said in a tweet sharing the news.

The news follows Yuga Lab’s second trip to The Otherside, a gamified experience that brings together the company’s hoard of projects including Bored Apes, CryptoPunks and Meebits.

Gucci and Yuga Labs previously teamed up to collaborate on the Gucci Grail collection, utilizing 10KTF creator Wagmi-San’s designs for the collection.

Gucci has previously taken steps into Web3, In February 2022, the company purchased an undisclosed amount of land in metaverse game The Sandbox to experiment with plans to host virtual experiences. In June, Gucci purchased $25,000 worth of NFT marketplace SuperRare’s native tokens to participate in the DAO and open a digital art vault.