Binance users can now mint free NFTs for a limited period via Bicasso AI NFT generator

Crypto exchange Binance announced today that eligible Binance users can now mint a free NFT with Binance Bicasso, an AI NFT generator, from 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023, to 00:00 (UTC) March 30, 2023.

Binance Bicasso allows users to create a customized image generated by AI simply by submitting text or an image. For example, users can submit a text or an image as a prompt to the system and provide a series of creative prompts; the AI image generator will then create a new piece of digital art."

1. Who can mint NFTs on Binance Bicasso?

All eligible users with a Binance account can mint NFTs with Binance Bicasso from 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023, to 00:00 (UTC) March 30, 2023. Currently, Binance Bicasso offers 100,000 users to mint NFTs on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note that each user can only mint 1 NFT.

In addition, Binance is also launching an Exclusive Bicasso NFT Collection to mark the global launch. 500 Exclusive Bicasso NFTs will be distributed via a referral program. Users who earned the Exclusive Bicasso NFT can mint one NFT on the Bicasso global launch day between 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023, to 00:00 (UTC) March 30, 2023, for free.

To earn one of the 500 Exclusive Bicasso NFTs, you can invite new users to Binance between 12:00 (UTC) March 27, 2023, to 01:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023 . For every new user you invite, you can share a chance to earn one Exclusive Bicasso NFT.

2. Is it free to mint NFTs on Bicasso?

Yes, you can mint 1 NFT for free on Bicasso. However, you may need to pay a gas fee when transferring the NFT to your custody wallet or another NFT marketplace.

3. Can I change my NFT design during minting?

No, you cannot edit, cancel, or delete the NFT once minting starts, as your NFT is already being processed on the blockchain and cannot be reversed.

4. How to generate better images on Bicasso?

When entering AI prompts, try to be as specific as possible about the type of image you want Bicasso to generate. Include details like color schemes, composition, elements you wish to see in the artwork, and the overall feel you want the image to convey. If you’re not satisfied with the generated images, change your prompts and try again. Please note that you can only mint 1 NFT. Once minting starts, it cannot be reversed.

5. Where can I find the NFT created on Bicasso?

After your NFT is successfully minted, you can view it from [Profile] - [My NFTs].

6. Can I withdraw or transfer the NFT I mint on Binance Bicasso?

Yes, you can withdraw or transfer the NFT you mint on Binance Bicasso to other NFT marketplaces. Gas fees may incur during this process. To withdraw or transfer an NFT, you must complete Identity Verification for your Binance account first.

7. Can I trade my AI-generated NFT on the Binance NFT Marketplace?

No, you cannot trade the NFT you minted on Bicasso on the Binance NFT Marketplace, but you can withdraw it.

8. Which blockchain does Bicasso leverage to mint the AI-generated NFTs, and how are the NFTs created?

Bicasso offers a seamless NFT minting experience that allows users to mint AI-generated images on BNB Chain. The NFTs are generated via AI technology, which supports generating detailed images based on users’ inputs.

9. What is the Exclusive Bicasso NFT collection? How can I get one?

The Exclusive Bicasso NFT Collection consists of 500 NFTs crafted by Bicasso to mark the global launch. By owning one of these exclusive NFTs, you can be part of the Binance Beta Testers and gain early access to new products and upcoming features.

To earn one of the 500 Exclusive Bicasso NFTs, you can invite new users to Binance between 12:00 (UTC) March 27, 2023, to 01:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023 . For every new user you invite, you can get a chance to earn one Exclusive Bicasso NFT.

10. How can I increase the chances of earning an NFT from the Exclusive Bicasso NFT Collection?

For every new user you invite, you can receive one ticket for a chance to get the exclusive NFT. The more users you invite, the more tickets you can receive, and the higher your chances of earning an exclusive NFT.

11. Where can I check if I earned an Exclusive Bicasso NFT?

Starting from 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023, you can check the result on the Bicasso website . Users selected for a Bicasso NFT will receive a notification on the Bicasso website. You can find the exclusive NFT from [Profile] - [My NFTs] on the Binance NFT Marketplace.

12. When will I receive my Exclusive Bicasso NFT?

Binance Bicasso’s referral phase will end at 01:00 UTC on March 29, 2023. Starting from 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023 , you can check the result on the Bicasso website . Users selected for a Bicasso NFT will receive a notification on the Bicasso website.

13. I earned an Exclusive Bicasso NFT. Can I put it on sale on the secondary NFT market?

No, you cannot sell the Exclusive Bicasso NFT.

14. Why can’t I mint NFT on Bicasso?

Please note that Binance Bicasso opens between 12:00 (UTC) March 29, 2023, to 00:00 (UTC) March 30, 2023 . It only offers 100,000 users to mint NFTs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Binance reserves the right to disqualify and revoke rewards for participants who engage in dishonest or abusive activities during the activity.

15. During minting, I see the following error messages, “System is busy, please try later”, and “Generation expired, please try again”. What should I do?