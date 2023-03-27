Wassies NFT Prices Surge As Crypto Twitter Lore-Themed Hotel Opens in Singapore

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Wassies NFT Prices Surge As Crypto Twitter Lore-Themed Hotel Opens in Singapore

Coindesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-27 13:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A boutique hotel themed after a beloved Crypto Twitter character opened doors in Singapore today, sending floor prices of the By Wassies non-fungible token (NFT) collection up by over 20% compared to the weekend.
Hotel by Wassies, themed after the popular ‘Wassie by Wassies’ NFT collection, is located at 5 Hongkong Street in Singapore – with rooms, accessories, a cafe and amenities themed after frog-like creatures.
1/ We’ve had Wassies infest CT, the blockchain, and the metaverse. This time round, @bywassies is bringing the infestation to the real world with Hotel byWassies! A 100% Wassie-themed boutique hotel located right in the heart of Sunny Singapore at 5 Hongkong Street pic.twitter.com/zG13PuGLUT
— Wassies in Asia! (@WassiesAsia) March 27, 2023
It’s not an early April Fools' joke. Hotel by Wassies is a pop-up hotel that runs from March 2023 till September 2023 and is listed on various hotel booking sites.
The 6-floor hotel features 55 rooms, with 49 rooms furnished in shades of Wassie-themed purple and six "Wassies & Friends"-themed rooms that will feature art made in collaboration with other projects.
Creators say the hotel is a way to popularize the Wassie brand among the general populace. “Hotel byWassies is a smol Wassie step in bringing crypto culture into the real world, as we continue to look for ways to deploy the byWassies brand IP in all shapes and forms,” a regional Twitter account of the Wassie collection said.
A room at the Wassie hotel is listed for $129 as of Monday, the Wassie site shows. Wassie NFT holders can get a discount of up to 20% on room booking and 69% off drinks at Coffee byWassies, the in-house cafe.
Floor prices of the Wassie NFT collection have jumped 20% over the past two days, surging to 0.5 ether from Saturday’s 0.33 ether at writing time. The Ethereum-based collection has over 12,000 individual NFTs with 2,3000 unique holders, data from OpenSea shows.
Wassies are a fictional comic made popular by the pseudonymous Crypto Twitter account inversebrah, known for documenting bad takes, memes and jokes that largely center around the crypto community.
Inversebrah – and other self-styled wassie accounts – speak in a distinct slang on Twitter, which adds to their appeal. Words like “wen,” “gud,” “koin” have been quickly picked up by the community – contributing in a significant way to online crypto culture.
mood pic.twitter.com/B4AX1ryWCD
— smolting (wassie, verse) (@inversebrah) March 27, 2023
View full text