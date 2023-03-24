Coinbase Working on Inflation-pegged Flatcoins Over Its New Base Network

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coinbase Working on Inflation-pegged Flatcoins Over Its New Base Network

Coinspeaker by Bhushan Akolkar
2023-03-27 12:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto exchange Coinbase has been working on some key projects and one of them includes inflation-pegged flatcoins to be built over its recently launched Layer-2 network Base.
Coinbase sees flatcoins as one of the four critical innovations in the future of crypto. The other three projects include on-chain limit order book (LOB) exchange, an on-chain reputation system, and tools that make DeFi ecosystem safer.
Last month, crypto exchange Coinbase launched the Base Network, a network secured by Ethereum and powered by fellow layer-2 network Optimism. Last week, Coinbase spoke of the above four areas where they would like developers to do some work.
Are you a builder passionate about making the onchain economy grow, but looking for where to start?
We just published a Request for Builders: four areas we’d love to see builders explore on Base (with funding from the Base Ecosystem Fund)
— Base (@BuildOnBase) March 24, 2023
One of the interesting concepts presented was indeed the development of inflation-pegged flatcoins. Amid the ongoing banking crisis, Coinbase said that it’s more important than ever before to build an inflation-tracking stablecoin that can serve as a hedge to the poor monetary policy decisions of the central bank. The report from Coinbase notes:
“[We] are particularly interested in ‘flatcoins’ – stablecoins that track the rate of inflation, enabling users to have stability in purchasing power while also having resiliency from the economic uncertainty caused by the legacy financial system.”
Unlike other stablecoins pegged to a reference asset such as the U.S. Dollar, the pegging of flatcoins will be to the “price of living” that tracks the consumer price index and inflation data.
Coinbase said that it’s also open to other ideas such as something intermediary between fiat-pegged stablecoins and volatile cryptocurrencies. Veteran investors like Ray Dalio have also extended their support to such a stablecoin. Dalio wants to see an “inflation-linked” coin thereby ensuring that consumers can secure their buying power.

Other Areas Where Coinbase Wants Developers to Focus

Coinbase has also asked developers to focus on developing the on-chain reputation system. The crypto exchange believes that it will play a “critical role” in establishing “on-chain trust” between users.
A reputation protocol will have a credit score or a rank-like system that will ensure that certain criteria are met whenever an on-chain identity interacts with a DeFi application. Coinbase noted:
“This could look like a FICO or Google page rank type score on ENS names, ratings/reviews for merchants, and other measures that help build trust onchain.”
Coinbase added that these reputation protocols shouldn’t compromise user privacy and autonomy.
The third area of focus for developers would be an on-chain limit order book exchange. This will be an “advanced exchange” as it could carry out normal operations while eliminating counter-party risks via self-custody. Limit orders allow users to buy or sell the asset with a restriction on the maximum price.
By taking this on-chain, Coinbase believes that it would give professional traders and institutions a new trading venue for executing their trading strategies. Coinbase added that “the high throughput of Base opens up significant new opportunities for designing new mechanisms for spot trading, limit orders, options, perpetuals, and more. And, builders can use open source tooling like OP Stack to build L3s that give them even more speed and control, potentially enabling even deeper liquidity, still accessible through L2.”
View full text