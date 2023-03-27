Alibaba Cloud to Launch Blockchain Lab for Game Devs in Japan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alibaba Cloud to Launch Blockchain Lab for Game Devs in Japan

CryptoNews by Wahid Pessarlay
2023-03-27 13:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Alibaba Cloud, a leading global cloud computing corporation and a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, has revealed its intentions to establish a blockchain laboratory in Shibuya, Japan this April.

According to an official announcement, the laboratory aims to strengthen game development for Japanese developers interested in delving into the web3 domain.

Notably, Alibaba Cloud has partnered with Skeleton Crew Studio, a Japan-based company specializing in VR and gaming development, to facilitate the establishment of the blockchain laboratory.

Alibaba Cloud noted that it provided a platform for game developers to improve their blockchain-based game design skills further. Nonetheless, this platform is exclusive to developers who are already working on collaborative projects with the firm and participants of the upcoming web3 Hackathon that will hold across four Asian regions starting on April 2.

In addition to the blockchain laboratory, Alibaba Cloud plans to launch a blockchain node service in Japan. The project is presently in its pilot phase and has been made available to a limited number of users. The new service will offer a more user-friendly interface to developers utilizing the Alibaba Cloud infrastructure.

Japan’s efforts at establishing a web3 hub

Alibaba’s recent focus on expanding its blockchain services in Japan coincides with a surge in regulatory efforts triggered by the rising adoption of blockchain and digital assets. In January, Japanese financial regulators recommended that crypto-related entities be subject to regulations similar to traditional banks. This development came in the wake of the FTX debacle.

Moreover, Japan has been actively trying to establish itself as a prominent web3 hub in Asia, with several initiatives supporting this goal. The Japanese authorities have demonstrated a particular interest in the fields of web3 and NFTs, as evidenced by the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan’s interim proposal on web3 policy

View full text