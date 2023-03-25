XRP Skyrockets Over 20% in a Week

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Skyrockets Over 20% in a Week

CryptoNews by Ankish Jain
2023-03-27 11:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
XRP, the digital currency behind Ripple Labs, has been making headlines lately with its impressive market performance, ongoing legal battle with the SEC, and surging trading volumes in South Korea.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding its legal battle, XRP has been on a bullish run, outperforming other top cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC), cardano (ADA), and dogecoin (DOGE) in recent weeks.
In this article, we’ll take a deeper dive into the current state of XRP, analyzing recent developments and exploring what the future holds for this digital asset.

XRP emerges as the top performer

XRP has been making remarkable gains in the crypto market, trading at $0.4673 as of March 27.
XRP weekly price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap
XRP has emerged as the top-performing asset among the top hundred cryptocurrencies, with an impressive 22% gain in the last 7 days. XRP’s price surge has left other leading digital currencies in its wake as it continues to climb higher.

XRP’s legal battle with the SEC

XRP’s legal battle with the securities and exchange commission (SEC) has significantly affected its price. The SEC has accused Ripple Labs of raising over $1.3 billion through an unregistered ongoing digital asset securities offering, raising questions about whether XRP should be classified as a security.
Meanwhile, the recent filing for Ripple’s fair notice defense citing rulings from the Voyager Digital bankruptcy proceedings has caused a stir, with the SEC targeting the defense.
Amid this, John Deaton, a leading crypto proponent, and lawyer, is immensely hopeful for a boon for XRP’s price should the court lean in Ripple’s favor. He believes the financial gains are worth the risk, pointing to a great risk-reward ratio.
XRP has the most attractive risk/reward ratio IMO. The Judge’s ruling is coming down w/in the next few weeks (maybe this week). If the SEC wins, what’s the downside from .45? Ripple appeals and we get the status quo. Ripple wins and its made clear XRP isn’t a security? Upside? 🤔
— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 26, 2023
The court decision is expected within the next few weeks, which has the crypto community on the edge of its seats.

XRP’s strong social metrics

XRP’s recent price surge has been fueled by its positive social metrics, indicating that investors and enthusiasts are noticing.
It's been a huge week for $XRP with a price advance of 21% and social metrics all moving up high double digits. Let's dive in…
— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) March 25, 2023
According to Lunar Crush data, XRP’s social volume reached 5,967, while its social engagements were 14.9 million as of March 25.
The token’s weekly performance has shown a staggering 105.9% rise in social engagement, reaching 245.57 million, and 26.4% growth in mentions, with 80,720 mentions. XRP’s increased social activity indicates a growing interest in the XRP.

XRP price forecast

XRP’s recent bullish run reflects the increasing interest in digital currency and its ongoing legal battle with the SEC. CoinCodex has forecast strong growth ahead for XRP, estimating it to reach $0.57 on Apr. 21 – a nearly 24% increase from its current market value!
While the crypto community awaits the court’s decision, the market optimism and positive social metrics suggest that XRP’s price could continue to soar in the short term.
However, as with any investment, caution is necessary, and investors should conduct their due diligence before making any investment decisions in the crypto market.
View full text