Optimism DeFi Protocol Kokomo Finance Rug Pulls Users for $4 Million

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Optimism DeFi Protocol Kokomo Finance Rug Pulls Users for $4 Million

CryptoPotato by Mandy Williams
2023-03-27 10:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Optimism-based lending protocol Kokomo Finance appears to have executed an exit scam, stealing roughly $4 million of users’ funds through a smart contract loophole.
Blockchain security firm CertiK flagged the incident on March 26, alerting Crypto Twitter of a price slippage on the project and the disappearance of its social media accounts. Kokoma’s website has also gone offline, with an error page popping up whenever users try to access it.

Kokomo Finance Rug Pulls Users for $4M

CertiK disclosed that the deployer of the KOKO token, address 0x41BE, executed an attack on the smart contract of a wrapped Bitcoin token (cBTC). The attacker then reset the reward speed, halted the borrow function, and turned the implementation contract into a malicious one.
Another address, 0x5a2d, approved the malicious cBTC smart contract to spend the 7010 sonne wrapped BTC (WBTC).
Since the implementation contract was already set to the malicious cBTC contract, the attacker called a command to transfer the sonne WBTC to the address 0x5C8d.
The final transaction saw address 0x5C8d swap the 7010 sonne WBTC to 141 wBTC, gaining approximately $4 million in profit.

KOKO Dumps Over 95%

Following the rug pull, KOKO, Kokoma’s native token, plunged by more than 95% from $0.020 to $0.00065.
Kokoma Finance recently went live on Optimism and Arbitrum as an open-source and non-custodial lending protocol for users to trade wBTC, Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and DAI.
Barely 24 hours after its launch, the platform had $2 million in total value locked (TVL), mostly in wBTC, according to data from DefiLlama. The exit scam dropped the platform’s TVL to just over $64,000.
Meanwhile, Kokoma Finance is not the only DeFi protocol to rug pull users in recent times. Earlier this month, the developers of Arbitrum-based decentralized exchange ArbiSwap suddenly removed over $130,000 from the project’s liquidity pool, leaving users scratching their heads and counting losses.
View full text