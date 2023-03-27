Layer-1 Token Jumps 18% in Weekly Gains, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum

Ripple’s XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) surged 18.75% in seven days, making it one of the best-performing of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded 12 a.m. EST) Ripple +18.75% $0.45 Nexo +15.53% $0.73 Flare +15.16% $0.035 XDC +13.79% $0.040 Litecoin +13.41% $92.56

What Happened: According to LunarCrush, a data aggregator platform, when market performance and social performance are combined, XRP emerges as the top-ranking digital asset.

Data from LunarCrush reveals that in the last 24 hours, XRP had a social volume of 5,967 and 14.9 million social engagements.

Ryan Selkis, founder of Messari, believes the SEC’s case against XRP is an overreach. He highlighted on March 21 that the XRP has seen a significant surge in user accounts

Nexo (CRYPTO: NEXO) was second on the list which saw a 15.53% weekly surge, thanks to the addition of exclusive market intelligence features to Nexo Pro.

The third on the list is Flare token (CRYPTO: FLR), which rose 15.16% after it launched FlareDrop on March 14. XDC network (CRYPTO: XDC) was fourth on the list, up 13.79% in weekly gains and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) was last, recording 13.41% gains.

Price Action: BTC was trading at $27,893, up 2.08% and ETH was trading at $1,765 up 0.73% in the last seven days, according to Benzinga Pro data.