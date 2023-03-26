20-Yr-Old Cryptocurrency Investor Scams $29M; Tortured for Ransom

Summary

A 20-year-old Ontario cryptocurrency investor Aiden Pleterski was kidnapped and held for ransom.

Pleterski was accused of defrauding investors out of $29 million, out of which he only invested two percent.

The Twitter community had strong reactions to the incident.

In an alarming news, a 20-year-old cryptocurrency investor who was allegedly defrauding investors out of $29 million was kidnapped, tortured, and held hostage for a ransom.

A 20-year-old cryptocurrency investor has been accused of defrauding investors out of nearly $29 million. He was reportedly captured, tortured, and held for ransom until his family members paid a hefty sum. — whalechart (@WhaleChart) March 26, 2023

An online crypto news portal took to Twitter to state that his family members had to pay a hefty sum of money, only after which he was let go. Furthermore, the portal tweeted that the young investor had claimed he promised his alleged victims high returns on investments but instead chose to use his investors’ money to fund his own lavish lifestyle.

Interestingly, no source was cited nor was details given about this 20-year-old. Responding to this there were multiple tweets from the Twitter community, with some users implying that the boy should be swapped with Bitboy or Themooncarl, and some others cynically questioning if it was someone behind Flasko_io. Some users were found being sarcastic asking if he was Do Kwon’s son while some others felt that this should have happened to SBF.

Among such tweets was one user who cited the source for the above statement as a Canadian news portal in his tweet. This Canadian news portal has offered some additional insights on this 20-year-old as Aiden Pleterski from Ontario, in their report. The portal cites a trustee report from bankruptcy proceedings which shows that Pleterski took $41.5 million from investors and only invested less than two percent of it. Instead, he chose to spend nearly $16 million on himself.

According to the source, the incident is now taken over by authorities who have opened a case to investigate who is responsible and whether any laws were broken.