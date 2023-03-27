Burger King in Paris Now Accepts Crypto Payment for Instpower Powerbanks

Key Points:

Burger King, a well-known global fast-food chain, has recently teamed up with Instpower, a world-leading power bank-charging service, that allows its users to pay with cryptocurrency for power bank devices at more than 14,000 locations worldwide.

In its restaurants in Paris, Burger King has installed Instpower power bank rental machines that accept crypto payments facilitated by two prominent crypto payment providers, Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay. This partnership is a significant development for Instpower and for the acceptance of cryptocurrency for real-world goods and services.

The inclusion of Instpower machines in Paris is a big step forward for the firm’s operations in Europe. Yann Phu, CEO of Flash Development, the distributor responsible for achieving deployment of Instpower machines across Europe, expressed his delight about this collaboration with Burger King in Paris.

He believes that the Instpower machines will enable customers to power their devices while on the move in Europe. In Asia, power banks are used widely, and by introducing Instpower machines in Europe, the market is only just beginning to embrace them.

The integration of Alchemy Pay and Binance Pay into Instpower’s payment options is a significant move forward. By having Alchemy Pay help users to pay with crypto via Binance Pay, Instpower is bringing cutting-edge payment options to Europeans. This development also marks another milestone in the acceptance of cryptocurrency for real-world goods and services.

