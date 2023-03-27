Exchange
Binance Opens a Regional Hub in Georgia

Binance Team
2023-03-27 09:29
Main Takeaways

  • Binance opens a new regional hub in Georgia, looking to ramp up talent acquisition, promote blockchain education, and accelerate crypto adoption in the region.
  • The move follows a series of Binance’s strategic partnerships, initiatives, and community events in Georgia.
We are excited to announce the opening of Binance’s brand-new blockchain hub in Georgia. By establishing this Web3 outpost, we hope to attract top talent to the blockchain sector, facilitate educational initiatives related to digital finance, and further the development of Georgia’s crypto industry.
Currently, Binance’s Georgia team is 25 people strong. With the launch of the regional hub, we expect to add dozens more jobs by the end of 2023. In addition to ramping up hiring, Binance will step up efforts to strengthen blockchain education and accelerate the adoption of crypto in the region.

Teaming Up to Advance Web3

The arrival of Binance’s new regional hub follows months of productive cooperation with local public and private sector organizations and a series of community events.
Earlier in 2023, Binance announced a partnership with cryptocurrency payment gateway CityPay, a strategic collaboration with the Georgian Innovation and Technology Agency (GITA), the launch of a Binance Charity initiative to support women-focused Web3 education, and a BNB Chain hackathon. In particular, the partnership with GITA will support Binance's large-scale educational and community initiatives designed to accelerate the development of the digital-asset industry in Georgia.
In January 2023, Binance signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Georgian Business and Technology University (BTU). In March, four more top educational institutions followed suit: Alte University, Kutaisi International University, Georgian American University (GAU), and Caucasus University. Under these agreements, Binance and Binance Academy will provide educational materials and organizational support to help partner institutions up their game in the field of blockchain education.
Finally, just last week, BNB Chain hosted a three-day Web3 hackathon in Georgia in partnership with GITA. The event allowed developers to network with fellow BNB Chain builders and put their Web3 skills to the test. The winners took home monetary prizes as well as permanent access to the BNB Chain developer programs.

An Important Point on Binance’s Map

Vladimir Smerkis, Binance’s regional director, considers Georgia to be one of the most innovative countries in the region. He said: “For Binance, Georgia is an important point on our map. To date, we have held three community meetups here, with more than 2,000 people attending in total. We see a huge potential and interest, both from the crypto community and businesses, in the development of digital assets in the country.”
In November 2022, Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) visited Georgia for the first time. On that visit, he met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the local business and crypto communities. The meeting once again highlighted Georgia’s status as a hub for advanced financial technologies, strategically located and led by an innovation-driven government.
“The opening of the hub in Georgia is a logical continuation of the dialogue that we started with the government last year. Thanks to the hub, we will strengthen the development of the recruiting program in the country, as well as make an even greater focus on the regional presence of Binance,” said Binance’s Georgia general manager Giorgi Chagelishvili.
