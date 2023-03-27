copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-27)
Binance
2023-03-27 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,657 and $28,239 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,942, up by 0.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD, JOE, and UMA, up by 36%, 20%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Tests $28K As BTC Dominance Highest Since June 2022 (Market Watch)
- G7 to Collaborate on Tighter Crypto Regulation: Report
- Sony Eyes NFT Transfers Across Multiple Game Platforms, Reveals Patent
- Tether Reports Profit Surge: Crypto Giant's CTO on Impact of Failing Banks
- European Parliament Rethinks Wording on Controversial Crypto Money Laundering Bill
- Shiba Inu Sees Major Shift in Large Transactions Processed Through Network
Market movers:
- ETH: $1762.66 (-0.93%)
- BNB: $328 (+0.46%)
- XRP: $0.4667 (+1.46%)
- ADA: $0.3512 (-2.31%)
- MATIC: $1.0822 (-2.17%)
- DOGE: $0.07361 (-1.75%)
- SOL: $20.55 (-1.58%)
- DOT: $5.998 (-0.84%)
- LTC: $92.45 (-1.44%)
- SHIB: $0.00001052 (-0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
