Binance Market Update (2023-03-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,657 and $28,239 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,942, up by 0.78%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAD , JOE , and UMA , up by 36%, 20%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: