European DeFi Startups Saw 120% Increase in VC Investment in 2022: Data

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European DeFi Startups Saw 120% Increase in VC Investment in 2022: Data

Cointelegraph By SAVANNAH FORTIS
2023-03-27 09:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
2022 was a turbulent year for the crypto space, to say the least; from an ongoing bear market and crash for LUNA to the downfall of FTX one of the industry’s most prominent players. Despite the setbacks, VC investors continued to show support for crypto startups.
According to a new study released by European investment firmRockawayX, VC investment in crypto startups based in Europe reached its all-time high in 2022 with $5.7 billion invested
European DeFi startups hit $1.2 billion in 2022, which is a 120% increase from the previous year’s investments of $534 million
Viktor Fischer, the CEO of RockawayX, pointed out that the crypto market is cyclical and during the 2018 winter, “the total digital asset market cap fell by 80%, but startup funding activity held steady.”
“Investments made when digital asset prices were depressed materialized in tech and usage traction alongside ‘bull market’ price recoveries.”
Europe is also home to the highest number of crypto startups (3,977), according to the headquarters location.
However, it begins to fall behind the United States regarding the number of startups backed by VC investors, those with over a million dollars in funding and unicorns.
Cumulative number of crypto startups by HQ location. Source: RockwayX
Top global investors in European startups include Animoca Brands, Coinbase, Blockchain Capital and the Digital Currency Group.
In Europe, investment in startups which provide financial services made up more than half (52%) of all investments, with infrastructure and Web3 making up 32% and 16% respectively.
Crypto VC investment by sector in Europe (2022). Source: RockawayX
However, when compared with the year prior investment in financial service-based startups declined by 19% and infrastructure grew by 24%.
Europe’s growing prominence as a crypto-friendly region comes as regulators in the European Union finalize their highly-awaited MiCA regulations.
The final result of the regulations have been postponed two times by the EU, both times due to translation issues. Regulations passed in the EU must be translated into all 24 languages of the member states.
At the time of writing, the release of the MiCA rules are anticipated to be released in April 2023.
View full text