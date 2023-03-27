Terraform Labs Scandal: Co-founders’ Fraud Exposed, Manhunt on

Key points

Kwon arrested, Montenegro, fake documents. South Korea pursues co-founder Shin. Warrants issued, investors, engineers involved.

In a thrilling twist of events, Terraform Labs' co-founder Do Kwon found himself under arrest in Montenegro, caught red-handed as he attempted to board a plane using counterfeit documents. This dramatic development has prompted South Korean authorities to double down on their efforts to apprehend the elusive Daniel Shin, better known as Shin Hyun-Seong, the other co-founder of Terra.

The plot began to thicken back in November 2022, when suspicions arose that several Terra affiliates might be aiding Do Kwon in peddling unstable and dubious investment opportunities tied to Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens.

However, it wasn't until Kwon's spectacular arrest on March 23, 2023, that South Korean prosecutors decided it was high time to make another play for Shin's capture, according to a Bloomberg report. This renewed push to detain Shin has yet to be confirmed through any official channels.

But the story doesn't end there. In the wake of Kwon's arrest, warrants were issued not only for Shin but also for three investors and four engineers entangled in the Terra web. The rap sheet against the co-founder includes a litany of charges, including fraud, breach of duty, and capital markets law violations. As the saga continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath to see what fate awaits the co-founders of Terraform Labs.

