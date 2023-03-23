Terra Co-founder in S.Korean Crosshairs Following Do Kwon Arrest

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra Co-founder in S.Korean Crosshairs Following Do Kwon Arrest

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-03-27 07:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Following Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon’s arrest in Montenegro while trying to fly off-shore using fake documents, South Korean authorities have turned up efforts to track down and arrest the other co-founder of the company, Shin Hyun-Seong, also known as Daniel Shin.
Since November 2022, South Korean authorities have suspected the involvement of numerous Terra colleagues in helping Do Kwon promote unstable and uncertain investment opportunities with Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) tokens.
Translation from Montenegro Minister of Interior Filip Adzic - “ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST WANTED FUGITIVES WAS ARRESTED IN PODGORICAMontenegrin police have detained a person suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon…”
— Simon Dixon (@SimonDixonTwitt) March 23, 2023
However, after Kwon’s arrest on March 23, 2023, South Korean prosecutors are making a fresh attempt at Shin’s arrest, suggests a Bloomberg report. It reads that the prosecutors are undertaking a renewed push to detain Shin. However, no official announcement has been made public in this regard.
Authorities have previously alleged that Shin earned roughly $105 million in profits from illegal sales of LUNA tokens before Terra’s collapse. On the other hand, Shin claims to have had no involvement in Terra after January 2020, as evidenced by his LinkedIn profile.
Co-founder of Terraform Labs, Daniel Shin's professional experience overview. Source: LinkedIn
Arrest warrants were also subsequently sought for Shin, along with three investors and four engineers. Charges against the co-founder include fraud, breach of duty, violation of capital-markets law and illegal fund-raising.
After getting caught using fake travel documents, Kwon was detained by Montenegro authorities for a standard 72 hours. However, upon request by the authorities, the Montenegrin court approved the extension of Kwon’s detention by 30 days.
Claiming there was no intended use of fake documents, one of Kwon’s legal representatives plans to appeal the court’s decision and seek a reduction in detention time. The court considered that Kwon was a foreign national whose identity was not clearly identified.
View full text