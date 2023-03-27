Exchange
First Citizens Nearing Deal for Silicon Valley Bank: Bloomberg

Coindesk - Sam Reynolds
2023-03-27 08:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
First Citizens BancShares, the parent company of First Citizens Bank, is close to winning the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) auction to acquire Silicon Valley Bank according to a report from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal might be announced before the market opens Monday in the U.S., the people told Bloomberg.
SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, filed for bankruptcy protection on March 17.
While Silicon Valley Bank didn't provide fiat on-ramps to exchanges, like Silvergate or Signature bank, a number of key crypto companies like Circle Financial banked there. Circle’s USDC stablecoin fell from its $1 peg for a few days after the company announced that $3.3 billion of its deposits were at Silicon Valley Bank.
In a recent interview on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover”, Brian Brooks, the former acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), said that the U.S. Government is actively trying to choke off crypto’s access to the banking sector.
Meanwhile, some crypto stakeholders have said that this banking crisis will strengthen crypto in the long term.
