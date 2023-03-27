G7 to Collaborate on Tighter Crypto Regulation: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

G7 to Collaborate on Tighter Crypto Regulation: Report

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-03-27 08:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The next G7 meeting might bring a push from the seven biggest democracies for tougher regulations on cryptocurrencies around the world, Kyoto news agency reports on March 25.
Together, leaders from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and the European Union will outline a cooperative strategy to increase crypto transparency and enhance consumer protections, as well as address potential risks to the global financial system, officials told Kyoto. This year's summit is set to happen in Hiroshima, in May.
Among G7 members, Japan already regulates cryptocurrencies, while the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation is set to go into effect in 2024. The United Kingdom is gradually developing its crypto framework, with a special category for crypto assets on tax forms recently introduced, as well as plans for a digital pound.
Canada treats digital assets as securities and the United States currently applies existing financial regulations, with some anticipating a crypto regulatory framework from lawmakers in the coming months.
Parallel efforts towards standards for digital assets are being made by the Financial Stability Board (FSB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the group of the 20 biggest economies of the world — collectively known as G20 — announced in February during a meeting in Bengaluru, India.
Recommendations on the regulation, supervision and oversight of global stablecoins, crypto assets activities and markets are scheduled to be delivered by July and September. It is unclear, however, what the overall tone of the recommendations will be.
For instance, in February the IMF released an action plan on crypto assets, urging countries to abolish legal tender status for cryptocurrencies. The IMF opposition to crypto as legal tender is well known, especially since El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its official currency in September 2021. The fund, however, has been advocating for countries to adopt greater crypto regulation, while it's working on an interoperable central bank digital currency platform to connect multiple global CBDCs and enable cross-border transactions.
View full text