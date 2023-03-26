Exchange
Otherside Second Trip: What Went Down?

NFTevening by Vineet
2023-03-26 13:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Over the weekend, Yuga Labs’ metaverse “Otherside” saw over 7,200 Voyagers enter the vortex and explore this alternate reality for the second trip. The community split into four teams, spearheaded by Jimmy Wong, Brycent, Lowbellie, and Champ Medici. Here’s everything that happened on this massively successful trip!

Voyagers On The Otherside Second Trip

To start, the Voyagers collected blobs for the giant toads and participated in an Otherside contest. In this “blob collecting” contest – the more blobs they collect, the more points they score for their respective teams. The teams then competed again to collect as many blobs as possible for the giant toads. The winning team was Jimmy Wong’s squad.
Yuga Labs congratulated Team Glacial for collecting the most blobs for their toads in the 2nd Trip. The players receive a “Winged helmet” airdropped to their wallet within a week. The collection link will be tweeted from the @othersidemeta account after the airdrop. If a player holds an Otherdeed from the winning team, the helmet is sent to that wallet address; otherwise, it will be sent to the wallet that connected and participated.
The Voyagers were then transported to a Bone environment Otherdeed where they were given a tour by BAYC mascots Curtis and Blue. However, the tour was cut short with a BoneLand Dragon attack. Moreover, the Voyagers were sucked back to the Infinity Space immediately after this. The trip ended with Curtis and Blue sending a message to the community with several vessels flying over their heads. After this brief message, the trip came to an end, leaving the Voyagers excited for the future of the Otherside.
Thanks to all Voyagers and guests who participated in 2nd Trip,” Yuga Labs tweeted from its OthersideMeta account. “Also keep in mind… Finders, keepers.
This Otherside event is a unique experience for Voyagers exploring the upcoming Otherside metaverse. The voyagers participate in fun activities while also competing in a friendly competition. The community was also excited to see what the future holds for the Otherside and are looking forward to the next event.

How The Otherside Experience Propels Web3 Forward

The Otherside event not only provided a fun and unique experience for the Voyagers but also highlights the potential for metaverse technology to bring people together in a virtual space. With the continued development of this technology, the possibilities for creating immersive experiences are endless.
One Voyager, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their experience, stating: “I had a blast exploring the Otherside and being a part of a team. It was exciting to collect blobs and see how we were doing compared to the other teams. I can’t wait to see what Yuga Labs has planned for the future.”
In conclusion, Yuga Labs’ Otherside event was a success, with over 7,200 Voyagers simultaneously exploring the metaverse and participating in fun activities. The event showcased the potential for metaverse technology to bring people together in a virtual space and highlighted the exciting possibilities for future events in the Otherside.
As Yuga Labs tweeted, “Finders, keepers,” reminding us that the adventure in the Otherside is just beginning.
