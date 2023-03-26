Nasdaq Plans to Launch Crypto Custody Services By the End of Q2

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nasdaq Plans to Launch Crypto Custody Services By the End of Q2

Cryptopolitan by Damilola Lawrence
2023-03-26 11:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Nasdaq plans to roll out its custody services for digital assets such as Bitcoin by the end of Q2 2023, further entrenching traditional financial firms in the crypto sector. The move comes after several major players were forced to collapse due to market downturns.

Nasdaq to launch crypto custody services

Nasdaq, a leading U.S. exchange operator, is taking steps to launch its own custody services for crypto assets by the end of June. This move comes considering several failed attempts in the cryptocurrency industry, such as FTX’s bankruptcy. To make this happen, Nasdaq has applied for a limited-purpose trust company charter from the New York Department of Financial Services, as detailed in an interview with Ira Auerbach, senior vice president and head of Nasdaq Digital Assets in Paris. If all goes according to plan, this new crypto business could be up and running before long.

In September, Nasdaq announced its venture into the crypto economy for the first time. The leading exchange company— which runs the second-largest American stock exchange by market capitalization of traded shares — will begin providing custodial services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), eventually extending its array of digital asset services to financial institutions. This move comes after the crypto winter caused by falling prices left banks exposed to digital assets vulnerable, even leading to the collapse of crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank and Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. For crypto markets, Nasdaq will join large financial firms such as BNY Mellon and Fidelity in offering custody services, intermediary services, and tokenization of traditional assets to capitalize on the benefits of blockchain technology.

View full text