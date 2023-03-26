Exchange
Japanese Tech Giant Fujitsu Files Crypto-Related Trademark With USPTO

TheNewsCrypto by Imran
2023-03-26 10:37
Summary
  • On March 16 the trademark application was submitted by Fujitsu.
  • In February, Fujitsu released a Web3 acceleration platform.
Fujitsu, a major Japanese technology company, has applied for a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Indicating its intention to provide cryptocurrency trading brokerage services, among other crypto and non-crypto financial facilities.
According to the March 16 trademark application submitted by Fujitsu. The company is seeking registration of a new mark that “consists of the stylized word FUJITSU with a sideways s-shaped swirl over the J and I.”
Moreover, the name and logo are meant to convey that the company provides banking services. Such as deposit and loan financing, asset management, and cryptocurrency trading.
Also, in February, Fujitsu demonstrated its commitment to Web3 by releasing a Web3 acceleration platform for startups and partner firms. Fujitsu, a Japanese multinational technology business, had announced the release of a new platform to aid Web3 developers everywhere.

More Stringent Approach by Japan

Fintech Times says Fujitsu’s Web3 Acceleration Platform will help startups, partner businesses, and educational institutions create Web3 applications and services by providing a development environment, blockchain-based service APIs, high-computing technologies, simulations, artificial intelligence, and combinatorial optimization.
Moreover, Japan’s financial authorities have been vocal since the beginning of 2023. About the need for more stringent banking regulations in the cryptocurrency industry.
Furthermore, Mamoru Yanase, deputy director general of the Strategy Development and Management Bureau of the Financial Services Agency, said that the issue wasn’t related to crypto. He went on to say that loose governance, insufficient internal controls, and the lack of legislation and oversight were to blame for the recent incident, not crypto technology itself.
View full text