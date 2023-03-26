Binance Market Update (2023-03-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.16T, up by 1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,191 and $27,817 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,728, up by 1.00%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SRM , GTC , and MDX , up by 18%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers: