copy link
create picture
more
Shiba Inu Sees Major Shift in Large Transactions Processed Through Network
Benzinga - Bibhu Pattnaik
2023-03-26 13:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
According to the crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock, cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is experiencing a substantial change in large transactions.
On Saturday, IntoTheBlock reported that the vast majority of SHIB holders continue to remain underwater on their investments in the asset.
Shiba Inu’s current large-transaction momentum indicator is down 3.08%, giving a bearish signal.
However, 67% of Shiba Inu holders have held on to their SHIB for over a year, with 30% owning the top meme token for between one month and 12 months. The remaining 3% of SHIB holders have owned their Shiba Inu for less than a month.
The report added that only 30% of SHIB holders are making money at the asset’s current price, compared to 5% breaking even and 65% sitting on losses.
Read Also: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 2400% After Shibarium Goes Live
At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001052, down by 5% in the last week. The cryptocurrency continues to remain more than 87% down from its all-time high of $0.00008616.
Last week, nearly 25 trillion SHIB tokens, worth a quarter of a billion dollars, securely moved off one of the crypto exchanges and were placed in cold storage, according to new on-chain data.
In addition, crypto analytics firm Santiment noted that 24.9 trillion SHIB tokens were transferred into a self-custody wallet in six separate transactions by an unknown Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) address.
Earlier this month, SHIB became the most traded token among the top ETH whales. Blockchain-tracking service Etherscan reported that a large crypto whale accumulated 118,058,494,947 SHIB worth $1.34 million.
Read Next: 5 Things That May Surprise You About Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin
Image: Shutterstock
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text