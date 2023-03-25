Exchange
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies By Devs’ Activity on GitHub

TheNewsCrypto - Pratiksha
2023-03-25 13:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Cardano outperformed Ethereum by a higher GitHub development activity.
  • Metaverse-led crypto Decentraland (MANA) landed in the 10th position.
Market intelligence firm Santiment released the list of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, ranked by the on-chain GitHub development activities in the last 30 days. Assessing the top cryptocurrencies in the crypto market included various metrics such as price gains, social mentions, rankings on popular crypto data aggregators, and so on.
In this article, let us have a look at the top 10 cryptocurrencies by their development activity on GitHub. For the ranking, Santiment utilized a systemic tracking of GitHub commits generated by crypto projects.
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Max Dev Activity 30D (Source: Santiment )
Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) have been recorded as the top 2 cryptocurrencies that exhibited over 595 developments. Yet these crypto cousins whose networks share similar codebases lined up no significant updates in recent days. As per CoinMarketCap, at press time, DOT traded at $6 and KSM traded at $32.99. Both these tokens dropped by 2.5% in the last 24H.
On the third, Cardano (ADA) was positioned with 526 development activities. The token witnessed notable price rallies during this week. Next with 395 commits, Internet Computer (ICP) reserved the 4th position on the list. In the last 24h, ICP price dropped by 3% and at press time, it traded at $4.93. The fifth – the Web3 messenger network token Status (SNT) – recorded 378 dev activities on GitHub. At the time of writing, the price of SNT was $0.0265.
Surprisingly, the second-largest market cap holder Ethereum has been ranked as the sixth with a record of 370 development activities on GitHub. The now-largest PoS network underwent the Shapella upgrade in March. At press time, ETH traded at $1.75K. While its top market capitalization contender Bitcoin (BTC) stood at the 72nd position with only 58 developments.
Following ETH, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) was the seventh with 347 commits. The network surfaced in the recent headlines as the victim of a hack due to its smart contract vulnerability. At the time of writing, HBAR traded at $0.059.
On the eighth, altcoin Cosmos (ATOM) featured its 324 GitHub activities. While the oracle-based network Chainlink was at the ninth rank with 303 development activities. Lastly, in the 10th position, the Metaverse token Decentraland (MANA) had 283 GitHub activities. This ERC-20 token traded at $0.58, at press time.
Despite driving the trend with its zkEVM testnet launch, Polygon’s (MATIC) minimal GitHub commits pushed it below the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Likewise, the most hyped Arbitrum (ARB) was spotted at the 47th position with 87 dev activities. Furthermore, Avalanche (AVAX) was registered at the 28th rank and Algorand (ALGO) at the 40th.
