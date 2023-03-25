Binance Market Update (2023-03-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -2.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,022 and $28,289 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,454, down by -2.63%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT , KEY , and DF , up by 18%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: