copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-03-25)
Binance
2023-03-25 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -2.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,022 and $28,289 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,454, down by -2.63%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MDT, KEY, and DF, up by 18%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ZkSync Era Mainnet Alpha Now Launched on Ethereum
- Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody By Q2 2023
- Arbitrum Airdrop Hype Grips DeFi World: Finance Redefined
- Do Kwon Charged, Due in Montenegro Court for Extradition Hearing: AFP
- Nasdaq Aiming to Debut Crypto Custody Service By Q2 End: Bloomberg
- Breaking: Nasdaq to Offer Crypto Custody Services Soon Despite Regulatory Burden
- Stablecoin Issuer MakerDAO Votes to Retain USDC As Primary Reserve Even After Depeg
- Metaverse NFT Trading Volume Hit New All-Time High, DappRadar Says
Market movers:
- ETH: $1745.89 (-3.05%)
- BNB: $323.1 (-0.46%)
- XRP: $0.4432 (+3.14%)
- ADA: $0.3603 (-0.91%)
- MATIC: $1.0937 (-2.72%)
- DOGE: $0.07444 (-1.76%)
- SOL: $20.48 (-6.10%)
- DOT: $5.989 (-3.53%)
- LTC: $91.78 (-1.52%)
- SHIB: $0.00001054 (-1.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text