Polkadot Announces Its First Global Conference in India Titled: Polkadot Now India Conference 2023

Summit to be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore

22nd March 2023: Polkadot, a next-generation leading blockchain platform, has recently announced that it is hosting its first and one-of-a-kind global blockchain conference – Polkadot Now India conference in India with the aim to enter into the Indian Ecosystem. The event will be held on April 1-2, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore.

The two-day conference will feature a range of high-profile projects, including KILT Protocol, Astar Network, Moonsama, Public Pressure, Polkassembly, Unique Network, Polkadex, and 30+ diverse range of speakers from the Polkadot ecosystem, including Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants at Web3 Foundation; Gautham Dhameja, Delivery Director at Parity; and Radha KrishnaDasari, Technical Education Lead at Web3 Foundation. The event will also include presentations by industry leaders and experts such as Mark Cachia, Founder of Scytale Ventures, and Andrea Armani, Product Strategy & Growth at Ocean Protocol.

Emily Ostbo, Director of Ecosystem Marketing and Partnerships at Parity Technologies, commented on the event. “Some of the most innovative developers in the Web3 space are from India, and Bangalore in particular, has produced some of the most talented minds in tech. The city is a perfect choice as a location for what some may feel is an overdue visit to the country. I know many in the Polkadot community eagerly anticipate a vibrant, informative event. We look forward to the valuable contributions the region’s developers can make to shape the future of decentralized tech. I congratulate the team at KILT for assembling a powerful line-up of speakers and am sure this will be the first of many major events of this scale in India, bringing together great minds within the Polkadot ecosystem.”

As the first Polkadot global conference in India, attendees can expect an in-depth understanding of the Polkadot Network and its potential to revolutionize the blockchain industry with its innovative consensus mechanism and open governance structure.

“India is an important hub for blockchain innovation, and we are excited to bring the Polkadot network’s next-generation blockchain technology to the region with our first conference in India. The conference will introduce developers, researchers, media, investors, and other stakeholders to the Polkadot ecosystem, sharing knowledge and discovering new collaboration opportunities for the entire ecosystem.” said Rishant (Rish) Kumar, Growth Lead, APAC, KILT Protocol

The global conference will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops. In addition to smart contracts and decentralized identity, attendees can expect to hear about Substrate, a modular framework for building blockchains that can be easily adapted to individual needs and balance regulatory compliance and decentralization.

Registration for the global conference is now open, and attendance is free, subject to approval. Interested individuals can visit the conference website, www.polkadotnowindia.com, for more information.

About Polkadot: Polkadot is a network that provides the technical advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable and future-proof. It removes limitations and barriers to entry, thereby fueling innovation, growing the decentralized technology space and bringing the Web3 vision to life.

About Parity Technologies: Staffed by some of the world’s leading blockchain innovators, core engineers, Rust developers, and solutions architects, Parity Technologies has offices in Berlin, London and Lisbon. It launched Polkadot in tandem with Web3 Foundation in May 2020 and continues to support and develop the network.