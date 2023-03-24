MakerDAO Votes to Keep USDC As Primary Collateral, Rejects 'diversification' Plan

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Votes to Keep USDC As Primary Collateral, Rejects 'diversification' Plan

Cointelegraph By Tom Blackstone
2023-03-24 20:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that governs the DAI stablecoin, has voted overwhelmingly to keep USD Coin (USDC) as the primary collateral for DAI. An alternative proposal to “diversify” collateral into Gemini U.S. Dollar (GUSD) and U.S. Dollar Paxos (USDP) has been rejected in a 20% to 79% vote, according to the proposal’s official page.
Vote totals for the proposal to normalize PSM Parameters. Source: MakerDAO official website
In the proposal posted on March 17, the MakerDAO Risk Core Unit suggested that the risk of a cascading bank run in the U.S. has been reduced, thanks to responses from the U.S. federal government. As a result, the risk of using USDC as collateral “has declined significantly since last week and further solvency concerns or depegs are not expected at this time.”
However, it also argued that some risks remain. USDC has “potentially more risky exposure to uninsured bank deposits” and “a weaker legal structure” when compared to its competitors, GUSD and USDP, the proposal stated.
The Risk Core Unit offered two options to “normalize” the rules for minting DAI now that the crisis has passed. The first option was to spread minting capacity limits across USDC, GUSD, and USDP. If this option were chosen, the fee for converting USDC to DAI would be reduced from 1% to 0.05% immediately, but would not be reduced all the way to zero until some later date.
The Risk Core Unit stated that this first option would “more evenly distribute Maker PSM stablecoin reserves across several assets,” reducing risks from a USDC depeg.
The second option was to increase USDC to DAI minting capacity from its current 250 million to 450 million and reduce the fee to 0%. In this case, the rules for minting DAI would be brought “more closely to their previous state,” which would make DAI “continue to have outsize exposure to USDC,” it said.
MKR holders overwhelmingly approved the second option, with 79.02% voting for it versus 20.69% for the first option. Less than 1% (0.29%) voted to reject both options and 0.15 MKR votes (around 0%) were used to abstain.
After a wave of bank failures, the USDC stablecoin lost its $1 peg on March 11, briefly falling below $0.90 per coin. In response, MakerDAO implemented extraordinary measures intended to prevent arbitrageurs from dumping their coins onto the protocol and causing DAI to become undercollateralized. The fee to mint DAI using USDC as collateral was raised from 0% to 1%, and the daily minting limit for this process was reduced from 950 million DAI to 250 million DAI.
But on March 13, USDC regained its $1 peg, rising as high as $0.9987. However, the extraordinary measures were still in place as of March 23, prior to the passage of this proposal.
View full text