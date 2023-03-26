Tether Reports Profit Surge: Crypto Giant's CTO on Impact of Failing Banks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Reports Profit Surge: Crypto Giant's CTO on Impact of Failing Banks

Benzinga - Murtuza Merchant
2023-03-26 13:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Stablecoin issuer Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) projects a Q1 profit of $700 million, pushing its aggregate surplus reserves beyond $1 billion, according to the firm's CTO Paolo Ardoino.
Tether is responsible for issuing the USDT stablecoin, which maintains a one-to-one relationship with the U.S. dollar. USDT is backed by tangible assets such as fiat currencies and U.S. Treasury bonds, guaranteeing its constant exchangeability with the U.S. dollar.
Previously, Tether held commercial paper, a form of short-term, unsecured corporate debt, but did not provide information about the specific companies or their locations from which it acquired the debt.
Tether ultimately liquidated all its commercial paper holdings and moved to U.S. treasuries, widely regarded as more stable and dependable assets.
The company issues attestations, which are audit reports that verify the company's reserves and the assets it possesses.
Tether's latest attestation, which covered the December quarter, demonstrated that its assets exceeded its liabilities.
In February, Tether disclosed a $700 million profit for that quarter, with total assets minus liabilities amounting to $960.6 million.
Also Read: Thwarting Crypto Villains: 4 Strategies To Outsmart Scammers, Protect Your Fortune
Tether's CTO told CNBC that the company expects its surplus reserves to increase by $700 million during the present quarter, which would elevate Tether's excess reserves to $1.66 billion and mark the first occasion Tether exceeds the $1 billion mark.
Ardoino noted, "So this money stays in Tether in the main company in order to further capitalize the stablecoin." Tether derives revenue from various sources, such as a $1,000 withdrawal fee (with a minimum withdrawal amount of $100,000), investments in digital tokens and precious metals, and issuing loans to other institutions.
The value of all USDT in circulation has grown significantly in recent weeks, from $70.98 billion on March 1 to $78.14 billion on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap.
Ardoino shared Tether's estimated profit for the ongoing quarter while defending the company's track record. In response to questions about Tether's ability to weather an event like the SVB crisis, Ardoino asked, "First of all, seriously after Credit Suisse and all the others, all the banks that are failing you are looking again at Tether?"
He referenced the instability at Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS), which ultimately led to a regulator-brokered $3.2 billion deal in which UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) acquired the Swiss bank.
Ardoino asserted, "Tether is making money and banks are failing. So if you have to put money somewhere, I guess that Tether is the most safe among all the choices."
Read Next: FTX Set To Reclaim $460M From Bahamas-Based Hedge Fund In Settlement
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text