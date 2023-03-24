Matter Labs Opens ZkSync Era to Users, Claiming First in ‘Zero Knowledge’ Tech on Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Matter Labs Opens ZkSync Era to Users, Claiming First in ‘Zero Knowledge’ Tech on Ethereum

CoinDesk by Margaux Nijkerk
2023-03-24 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The race between Ethereum scaling platforms to come out with the first ”zero knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine” (zkEVM) – seen as a key advance in speeding up blockchain transactions and reducing the cost – culminated Friday as Matter Labs opened its zkSync Era to users.
Matter Labs said zkSync Era, which launched last month for developers only, is now also open to general users.
So-called ZK rollups are a type of blockchain scaling solution based on cryptography known as zero-knowledge proofs. A zkEVM is a special type of ZK rollup compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine, a piece of software that executes smart contracts – so it’s easier for developers familiar with the ecosystem to design or reconfigure applications.
Zero-knowledge proofs were invented in the early 1980s, and blockchain developers have been working on ZK rollups for years, but not until now has one been made available to general users with the EVM compatibility.
The competition among developers to reach market first with a zkEVM has been a source of intense speculation this year in blockchain tech circles. Polygon, a rival Ethereum scaling provider, has disclosed plans to push its own zkEVM live on Monday.
“ZK Rollups are the holy grail of scaling Ethereum, but obviously, only if you can preserve compatibility with the existing ecosystem,” said Alex Gluchowski, the CEO of Matter Labs, to CoinDesk.
According to Gluchowski, zkSync Era will have over 200 projects ready to be deployed on the ZK Rollup.
He said a differentiator for zkSync Era is that there will be native Account Abstraction, enabling users to have a more user-friendly experience where they can define how they pay their gas (meaning, they won’t need to necessarily pay gas in ether).

The Rollup race comes to a close

When Polygon announced the date it would release the first zkEVM on the market, Matter Labs had not publicly shared when it intended to release its version – providing an extra jolt of drama in the competition.
A few days’ difference probably won’t make a huge difference in the long run, but it could confer bragging rights and possibly some extra juice in the marketing.
Gluchowski claims that Matter Labs was “ready to launch earlier” so the team saw little reason to wait.
“We opened the mainnet to developers a month ago,” he said.
ZkSync Era has gone through seven independent security audits, according to Matter Labs’ press release.
Gluchowski also noted that the team is referring to Friday’s opening as the “Alpha launch” because he wants to warn users that this is a new technology so “ people should take it carefully.”
“We don't want people to bridge a lot of funds and, like, just ape into it,” he said.
View full text