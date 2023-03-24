El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to Introduce Bill Eliminating Taxes on Technology Innovations

Nayib Bukele on Thursday night said he will be proposing a bill to El Salvador's congress eliminating all taxes on both software and hardware technology innovations.

Next week, I’ll be sending a bill to congress to eliminate all taxes (income, property, capital gains and import tariffs) on technology innovations, such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development; as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 24, 2023

It is unclear yet if this measure will extend to bitcoin (BTC) applications, but El Salvador and its president are known for being bitcoin-friendly, in 2021 becoming the first nation to make the crypto legal tender. The country's legislature earlier in 2023 passed a law paving the way for a bitcoin backed bond.

CoinDesk reached out to El Salvador's government for additional clarity.