CZ: Binance Engine 1 "Back Online", Other Engines to Catch Up, Following Spot Trading Issue

Binance CEO CZ gave further details on Friday regarding the temporary suspension of spot trading on the exchange, tweeting that Engine 1 was "back online". " Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up," the CEO said.

" We were a bit unlucky with this bug. Our engines take hourly snapshots. This bug happened 57 min in. So, replay/reconciliation takes a bit longer," CZ added.

The exchange experienced an issue earlier on Friday which caused it suspend spot trading, with CZ attributing it to a matching engine bug based on initial analysis.