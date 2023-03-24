copy link
CZ: Binance Engine 1 "Back Online", Other Engines to Catch Up, Following Spot Trading Issue
Binance News Team
2023-03-24 12:43
Binance CEO CZ gave further details on Friday regarding the temporary suspension of spot trading on the exchange, tweeting that Engine 1 was "back online". "Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up," the CEO said.
"We were a bit unlucky with this bug. Our engines take hourly snapshots. This bug happened 57 min in. So, replay/reconciliation takes a bit longer," CZ added.
The exchange experienced an issue earlier on Friday which caused it suspend spot trading, with CZ attributing it to a matching engine bug based on initial analysis.
