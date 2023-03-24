CZ Says Binance Spot Trading Issue Likely to Be Caused by Matching Engine Bug

Crypto exchange Binance on Friday experienced an issue impacting spot trading on the exchange, which caused spot trading to be temporarily suspended as the company works to address the issue.

Binance CEO gave more details on the temporary suspension, tweeting that: "Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order (a weird one). Recovering. Est 30-120 min ish. Waiting for more precise ETA."

He further added: "Deposits & withdrawals are paused as a SOP (standard operating procedure). Funds are #SAFU. 🙏"

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available.