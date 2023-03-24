Exchange
ChatGPT Can Now Browse the Internet – What This Means for Crypto

Bitcoinist by Christian Encila
2023-03-24 12:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
ChatGPT, the AI-powered language bot that has taken the world by storm, has just added more firepower to its arsenal thanks to the release of new plugins by OpenAI. These plugins open up a vast array of third-party knowledge sources and databases, including the internet, thus expanding its already impressive functionality.
The integration of these new plugins could prove to be a game-changer for investors and traders in the crypto industry. However, the impact of this integration on the crypto industry remains to be seen.
What should we expect?

Impact Of ChatGPT’s Internet Functionality On Crypto

The ability of ChatGPT to access the internet in real-time could have significant implications for investors and traders in the crypto industry, and for the market as a whole.
With access to an ever-expanding pool of information, the chatbot can provide investors and traders with real-time insights into market trends and developments. This means that users can stay up to date with the latest news and analysis, potentially allowing them to make more informed and profitable decisions.
In addition, the integration of real-time internet access could enable ChatGPT to identify emerging trends and spot opportunities before they become mainstream. This could give traders a significant advantage over their competitors and lead to increased profits.

Potential Risks

However, there are also potential risks associated with this development.
One potential risk is the reliability of the information accessed by the bot. Not all information available on the internet is accurate or trustworthy, and relying on such information could lead to poor investment decisions. Therefore, traders and investors should be cautious and ensure that the information they use to make decisions is from credible sources.
Another potential risk is the speed at which the market moves. Real-time information can quickly become outdated in the fast-paced world of crypto trading. Making decisions based on information that is no longer relevant could result in significant losses.
ChatGPT Internet Plugin Details
OpenAI has announced that the new plugin feature for ChatGPT is still in its early alpha phase, and only a limited number of users will have access to it initially. Interested users can join a waitlist to access the feature on ChatGPT Plus, according to the firm’s announcement.
In addition to the web plugin, OpenAI has also introduced a code interpreter for ChatGPT. This interpreter provides the chatbot with a Python interpreter in a secure, firewalled environment, complete with disk space.
Users can upload files to ChatGPT and download the results, making it ideal for tasks such as data analysis and visualization, converting files between formats, and solving mathematical problems, according to OpenAI.
