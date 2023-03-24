OKX Leads the Way in Web3 Expansion With ZkSync Era Integration

OKX, one of the most popular cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, has further expanded its Web3 ecosystem with the incorporation of zkSync Era. Users are now able to view and trade their cryptocurrency on zkSync Era using the OKX Mobile App and the OKX Wallet Web Extension as a result of the platform’s recent completion of the integration of the OKX Wallet web extension.

The Ethereum blockchain now has support for zkSync Era, which is a Zero Knowledge (ZK) rollup that ensures EVM compatibility. The key advantage of zkSync Era is that developers who have established EVM dApps may easily transfer their applications to zkSync Era, resulting in much lower gas prices and an increase in the number of transactions that can be processed in a second, all while retaining Ethereum’s reputation for decentralization and trustworthiness.

Building the Future of Web3

OKX is a cutting-edge technology business that is shaping the Web3 landscape for the future. OKX’s cryptocurrency exchange is the second largest in the world by trading volume and has more than 50 million users who put their faith in it. OKX is well recognized as being one of the quickest and most dependable platforms for crypto trading available to investors and professional traders globally.

OKX’s pioneering self-custody products include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which gives users better control over their assets while also providing access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), NFT marketplaces, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), GameFi, and thousands of Decentralized Applications (dApps). OKX’s self-custody solutions are among the industry’s most innovative.

OKX has established partnerships with a number of the most prestigious businesses and athletes in the world, such as the English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. OKX is dedicated to maintaining a secure and transparent environment, as seen by the platform’s monthly publication of its Proof of Reserves.