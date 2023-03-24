US Fed Prints $400 Billion, Bitcoin Price and Ethereum Sets to Rally

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Fed Prints $400 Billion, Bitcoin Price and Ethereum Sets to Rally

CoinGape by Varinder Singh
2023-03-24 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet rises almost $100 billion this week, taking the total to $400 billion. The central bank continues to print more money for rescuing cash-strapped banks since the collapse of Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank, and Signature Bank.
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have soared higher as a result, with the crypto fear and greed index rising to 61.
The Fed's Balance Sheet
US Banks borrowed a combined $163.9 billion from the U.S. Federal Reserve, against $164.8 billion in the earlier week. Borrowing rates by banks have increased after the Fed raised interest rates by another 25 bps to 4.75%-5% and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said no blanket insurance for all bank deposits. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, billionaire Bill Ackman, former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes amid the banking crisis.
Bitcoin Price To Hit $35,000 and Ethereum Set For $2000?
Bitcoin price rises over 2% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading near $28,100. The 24-hour low and high are $27,359 and $28,729, respectively. While the BTC price has increased, the trading volume has decreased in the last 24 hours. On-chain analysis and sentiment analysis revealed Coinbase Premium Index is decreasing and Korea Premium Index is increasing. High premium values indicate strong buying pressure by U.S. and Korean investors. However, the current scenario signals a more balanced price momentum. Moreover, 4 on-chain metrics reveal potential correction in the BTC price for more upside moves in the coming days as positive sentiment rise. Analysts said Bitcoin has the potential to hit $35,000 amid the banking crisis.
Meanwhile, Ethereum price is also witnessing an upside move, with ETH price rising 3% in the last 24 hours amid bullish sentiment. ETH price is trading at $1,710, with a 24-hour high of $1,853. Ethereum price will be volatile amid high gas fees and the Shanghai upgrade set for April 12.
View full text