Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises 7.6% to Set New All-time High As Hashrate Jumps

Bitcoin’s mining difficulty level rose 7.56% on Friday, hitting an all-time high along with the network’s hashrate, showing miners are applying more computing power. The difficulty changes roughly every two weeks, and is a measure of how much computing power is required for mining bitcoin blocks to be rewarded with Bitcoins.

Fast facts

The mining difficulty reading came in at 46.84 trillion at block height 782,208 in Friday’s adjustment, following a 1.16% rise in the previous adjustment on March 11, according to data from BTC.com.

Bitcoin’s hashrate, a measure of computational power used by miners, was at around 395.15 exahashes per second on Thursday, reaching an all-time high, BTC.com data showed.

Bitcoin’s price climbed 3% over the last 24 hours to trade at US$28,197 at around noon in Hong Kong, an increase of 9.31% over the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The largest coin by market capitalization traded at US$20,792 on March 11.

The profitability rate of Bitcoin mining stood at US$0.0861 per terahash per second in the past 24 hours, down from US$0.19 from a year ago, data from BitInfoCharts showed.

