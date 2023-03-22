ARK Buys the Wells Dip With $17.7 Million COIN Purchase

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ARK Buys the Wells Dip With $17.7 Million COIN Purchase

CoinDesk by Sam Reynolds
2023-03-24 03:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

ARK Invest bought COIN low and sold it high this week.

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood’s fund sold 160,887 shares of COIN for $13.5 million when the stock was at approximately $83 a share. Just over 48 hours later, ARK bought the dip and purchased 268,928 shares of COIN as the stock fell and closed Thursday in the U.S at $66.30.

According to an email sent out Thursday night U.S. time, 230,599 of these shares went to ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) while 38,329 of these shares went to the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).

In the course of those two days, Coinbase disclosed that it received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission, which warns a business that the SEC is planning to take enforcement action against it.

A Wells Notice signifies that the SEC has concluded an investigation and believes the evidence it has gathered is substantial enough to warrant enforcement action. It doesn’t guarantee that enforcement action will take place, and Coinbase has until March 29 to advise the SEC if it plans on contesting the enforcement action.

The SEC also announced on Wednesday that it is suing Justin Sun, the Tron Foundation, the BitTorrent Foundation, and Rainberry (née BitTorrent) for selling unregistered securities and manipulating the market via wash trading. Internet personality Jake Paul is also being sued for his alleged illegal promotion of Sun-linked crypto.

In a recent Twitter space, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, said that the company was going to get more politically involved and call on its U.S.-based users to elect “pro-crypto candidates.”

“What we’re going to do is start putting out content where people can contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls, make your voice heard,” he said. “We are going to elect pro-crypto candidates in this country to make sure that our success is ensured.”

Despite the Wells-induced dip, COIN is still up 97% year-to-date.

ARK also disclosed that it has purchased 320,557 shares of Block (SQ), with 275,554 of these shares going to ARKK.

Jack Dorsey’s fintech payments company, which has some crypto exposure, is also down 14% as of market close Thursday after notable short-seller Hindenburg Research attacked it in a scathing report for “wildly” overstating user counts.

Block says the report is inaccurate and it intends "to work with the SEC and explore legal action against Hindenburg Research."

View full text