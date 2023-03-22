Bitpanda Expands Technology Solutions to Financial Institutions Via Collaboration With Visa

Earlier today, Australian Fintech Unicorn, Bitpanda announced its latest move to drive crypto adoption to the financial service industry. According to the announcement, Bitpanda has now partnered with Visa, allowing the payment giant partners to gain access to its broadened “investment infrastructure solutions.”

Founded in 2014, Bitpanda is a fintech company aimed at the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies via its digital asset trading services. As a result, the company has partnered with several fintech firms expanding its services to over 20 million customers across Europe.

Bitpanda Expands Technology Solutions

As the adoption of crypto has continued to increase over the past years, several companies especially fintech firms have pondered their way of entering the rapidly developing crypto ecosystem. Recently, fintech firms have launched a large range of crypto use cases.

These use cases range from investing offerings to retail customers, private banking High Net Worth individuals as well as corporates for their treasury activities. While fintech firms have been providing these to a wide range of customers a digital asset service such as Bitpanda’s trading platform has proved to be needed for the smooth flow of operation.

This has resulted in Bitpanda’s several partnerships with financial banks, which include the largest challenger bank in Continental Europe, N26. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solutions, noted: “As the demand for cryptocurrencies continues to rise, banks must take proactive steps to meet the changing needs of their customers.”

Lukas added “Bitpanda Technology’s SaaS solution provides financial institutions around the world with the infrastructure they need to deploy the most scalable and secure way to build all relevant crypto use cases. We are thrilled to partner with Visa and to be able to offer our solution to their outstanding networks of financial institutions around the world.”