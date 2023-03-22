Exchange
Investors Have More Work to Do in Ensuring the Success of Web3: PBW2023

Cointelegraph By Amaka Nwaokocha
2023-03-23 14:50
A group of professionals in Web3 took to the Master stage at Paris Blockchain Week 2023 to discuss how Web3 is changing the game for startups and investors. This new paradigm disrupts traditional business models and provides opportunities for startups and investors to tap into a new market.
In the panel “Crypto, Culture, and Capital: How Web3 is Changing the Game for Startups and Investors,” the group discussed how Web3 startups are different from Web2 startups and how the different cultures existent in them shape and affect their various ecosystems.
While recognizing the awesome milestones achieved by Web3 entrepreneurs, Laurenz Apiarius, founder and managing partner of Blockwall Digital and Blockwall Capital noted that there are good and bad effects it has had on the industry.
Apiarius explained that there are entrepreneurs who take advantage of the Web3 narrative, knowing that there are investors who would overpay in valuation based on a futuristic belief of what can happen and end up not being able to deliver on their promises. This action, in turn, hurts investors who lose money in the process.
Image showing members and the moderator of the "Crypto, Culture and Capital: How Web3 is changing the game for Startups and Investors" panel
In light of the role of investors in Web3, Amos Meiri, founding partner of Node Capital, commented that the needs of Web3 organizations are different from what investors coming from Web2 are used to. Meiri explained that investors need to understand the technical, legal and even marketing of the projects that are being built; because it would help channel their support for entrepreneurs the right way.
Speaking on the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model of Web3 startup governance, Igneus Terrenus, head of partner relations of BitDAO, said that in understanding the DAO is not the perfect model, the use of incentivization and education of DAO stakeholders is important. He explained that there is hope for the DAOs to work alongside the Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) in the near future.
View full text