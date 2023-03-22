Exchange
Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon Allegedly Arrested in Montenegro

CryptoNews by Yana Khlebnikova
2023-03-23 14:33
Montenegrin police have apprehended an individual suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives in the world — Do Kwon, a South Korean national, co-founder, and CEO of Terraform Labs based in Singapore.
Per a tweet published by Filip Adzic, Montenegro’s interior minister, Kwon, responsible for losses exceeding $40 billion, was allegedly arrested at Podgorica airport with forged documents. South Korea, the United States, and Singapore are all seeking his extradition.
Currently, the Montenegrin authorities are waiting for official confirmation of his identity.
U PODGORICI UHAPŠEN JEDAN OD NAJTRAŽENIJIH SVJETSKIH BJEGUNACACrnogrska policija lišila je slobode lice za koje se sumnja da je jedan od najtraženijih bjegunaca, južnokorejski državljanin Do Kwon, suosnivač i izvršni direktor Terraform Labs sa sjedištem u Singapuru.1/2
— Filip Adzic (@filip_adzic) March 23, 2023
Do Kwon is a South Korean entrepreneur and co-founder of Terraform Labs, a Singapore blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company. He is considered a pioneer in blockchain and has been involved in several cryptocurrency projects.
Kwon gained notoriety as the “cryptocurrency king” for his involvement in creating the stablecoin system, which is used to stabilize cryptocurrency values. However, his reputation was tarnished after the collapse of the prices of TerraUSD and Luna in 2022. The event wiped out almost $40 billion from the cryptocurrency market. That led to the bankruptcy of Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund.
Following the project’s rebranding, TerraUSD Classic and USC were still poorly received by investors due to trust concerns.
Authorities have wanted Kwon from South Korea, the United States, and Singapore for his alleged involvement in financial crimes, including fraud and money laundering. Previous reports claimed he was hiding in Serbia.
