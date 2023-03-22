Do Kwon Arrested in Montenegro: Interior Minister

The founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, has been arrested in Montenegro, according to a tweet by the country's minister of interior Filip Adzic.

"Montenegrin police have detained a person suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon, co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based Terraform Labs," Adzic tweeted.

The suspect was detained at the Podgorica airport with falsified documents, Adzic added, saying he was still waiting for official confirmation of identity.

The unverified account of Adzic is followed by the official account of the Government of Montenegro and has previously been cited in official tweets.

CoinDesk has reached out to the Montenegro government for comment.

UPDATE (March 23, 13:38 UTC): adds details throughout.