copy link
create picture
more
Terra's LUNA Tokens Fall Steeply on Do Kwon's Alleged Arrest
CoinDesk Staff
2023-03-23 17:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Terra blockchain's native luna tokens fell 8% amid reports of founder Do Kwon getting arrested in Montenegro, according to a tweet by the country's minister of interior Filip Adzic.
LUNA fell 10 cents from $1.40 at writing time on Thursday. Luna Classic tokens dropped just 3.7%, as per data from CoinGecko.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
View full text