Arbitrum Site, Blockchain Scanner Down Ahead of ARB Airdrop

Arbitrum's website and blockchain scanner was down ahead of the ARB token claim event amid massive interest from token users.

"This Serverless Function was rate limited," a prompt on the site said at writing time on Thursday.

Users can still claim tokens from the smart contract directly, as the website just serves as a front-end for the blockchain itself.

ARB price action is expected to be significantly volatile on the first day. Arbitrum developers confirmed last week that ARB will be airdropped to community members on Thursday, March 23, based on their prior network activity, marking Arbitrum’s official transition into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)