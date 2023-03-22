Exchange
Scam Alert: Fake ETH/ARB Pool With Over 95 Million Fake ARBs on Arbitrum Uniswap V3

CoinCu - Thana
2023-03-23 12:38
Key Points:
  • An unknown user added a fake ETH/ARB pool on Uniswap containing 400 WETH and over 95 million fake tokens.
  • Wintermute Trading, the market maker of ARB, has received 40 million tokens and transferred a small amount to exchanges for testing, indicating readiness to handle the expected demand for the token.
Stay safe from fraudulent activity in cryptocurrency. Learn how to verify pool legitimacy and protect your investments. Get the latest ARB updates here.
Recently, Wu Blockchain reported a fake ETH/ARB pool on Uniswap. This pool contains 400 WETH and over 95 million fake ARBs on Arbitrum Uniswap V3. This news has raised concerns among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, who are advised to exercise caution when searching for ARB directly on Uniswap. It is essential to note that the fake pool is currently at the top, which means that users may not readily recognize it as fraudulent.
When searching for ARB directly on Uniswap, the fake ETH/ARB Pool is at the top. 0x64…9545 added a fake ETH/ARB Pool consisting of 400 WETH and more than 95 million fake ARBs on Arbitrum Uniswap V3. Users need to pay attention. H/T @levels_crypto
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 23, 2023
It is crucial to stay informed and aware of these scams. By doing so, users can protect their investments and avoid losing their hard-earned money. It is recommended that users do their research and verify the legitimacy of any pool before investing. One way to check the authenticity of a pool is to look for reviews and feedback from other users.
In addition, there has been news regarding the market maker of ARB, Wintermute Trading. The market maker has received 40 million tokens and transferred a small amount to exchanges for testing. With just a few hours left until the launch of this token, the market maker is ready. This news is reassuring for investors, as it indicates that the market maker is prepared to handle the expected demand for the token.
Wintermute Trading, the market maker of $ARB received 40M $ARB and transferred a small amount of $ARB to exchanges for testing. #Arbitrum
The market maker is ready, are you ready?
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 23, 2023
In conclusion, staying informed of any updates regarding ARB and other cryptocurrencies is important. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts should exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any pool before investing. By doing so, they can protect their investments and avoid falling prey to fraudulent activity. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it is essential to remain vigilant and stay informed to make informed investment decisions.
Thana
CoincuNews
