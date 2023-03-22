Arbitrum Transaction Count Breaks All-Time High Ahead of Token Airdrop

Key Points:

Arbitrum has seen a significant increase in activity ahead of the planned airdrop of its native token, ARB.

The airdrop will distribute just over 1 billion ARB tokens to eligible wallets, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. This distribution is aimed at boosting adoption and is a common way of introducing new tokens to the market.

Arbitrum, a layer 2 scaling solution built on Ethereum, has seen a significant increase in activity ahead of the planned airdrop of its native token, ARB.

This activity surge is attributed to Optimistic rollups technology, which enables faster and cheaper transactions on the network.

According to data from Arbiscan, the number of daily transactions on Arbitrum reached a new record high of 1,312,052 on Wednesday, surpassing the previous peak of 1,103,398 on Feb. 21. In comparison, the Ethereum mainnet processed around 1.08 million transactions. This increase in daily transactions can be attributed to the announcement of the token airdrop a week ago, which has led to an over 50% increase in the project’s tally.

Additionally, the project has gained over 400,000 new users in the last two weeks, taking the total user base to over 3 million. This data is sourced from @Henrystats’ Dune Analytics-based Arbitrum dashboard, indicating a strong interest in the project and its potential for growth.

The airdrop will distribute just over 1 billion ARB tokens to eligible wallets, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. This distribution is aimed at boosting adoption and is a common way of introducing new tokens to the market.

Furthermore, Delphi Digital, a leading research firm, noted that “Arbitrum is decentralizing by launching its governance token (ARB) to transition towards self-executing DAO governance.” The firm added, “12.75% of its supply or 1.275 billion tokens will be distributed to Arbitrum community members and DAOs in the Arbitrum ecosystem.” This move towards a more decentralized model is in line with the growing trend of decentralized finance and its emphasis on community-driven governance.

Betting in the IOU (i owe you) markets tied to ARB suggested that the token would trade at around $6 after the airdrop. IOUs are tokens representing a debt between two parties, and their prediction indicates a high level of confidence in the project’s potential value.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu

Annie

Coincu News